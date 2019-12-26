



When you think of wine between Christmas and New Year’s Day, you probably think about bubbles and champagne.

“I don’t think you have to have champagne. You should have bubbles for sure, but you should have bubbles all the time,” said Amy Waller, wine director of North Loop Minneapolis restaurant, The Bachelor Farmer.

Why bubbles?

“They’re fun, they’re light, they’re bright, they’re celebratory,” said Waller.

So if you’re looking to not spend champagne money, or if you’re looking to add some variety into your New Year’s Eve toast, Waller has suggestions:

Sparkling Wine From Slovenia: Kobal’s Kobal Penina Rosé, around $20, available at 1010 Washington Wine & Spirits in Minneapolis and Solo Vino in St. Paul

“This is sparkling Blaufränkisch from Slovenia,” she said. “It’s fresh and lively. There’s some red fruit. But it’s really really bright.”

Sparkling wine from Germany: Peter Lauer Sparkling Riesling. On sale for around $40.

“I know people are afraid of Riesling, I love Riesling,” said Waller. The sparkling version is the opposite of the sweetness you might expect. “Light, bright, fresh fruit,” she explained.

French sparkling wine that isn’t Champagne: Crémant de Bourgogne, around $20

You can only call French bubbles from the Champagne region, Champagne. But they make sparkling wine all over France called Crémant.

“You can do so many different things with Crémant — Chenin Blanc. This is Pinot Noir. You could get Jura which is all Chardonnay,” said Waller.

Amy recommends Crémant de Bourgogne from Domaine Paul Nicolle, but almost every wine store will have a Crémant in the $20 range they’d recommend.

Champagne: AR Lenoble Grand Cru Blanc de Blancs, $55

“They grow these grapes, they make the wine, it’s still family-owned,” she said. Blanc de blancs means a champagne that’s 100% Chardonnay, but you can also look for champagnes that are 100% pinot noir, or a blend of grapes.

“There is something that makes you feel extra special when you’re drinking champagne,” said Waller.

All of these wines are available at The Bachelor Farmer, and no matter what you celebrate with, we raise our glass to your past, present, and future!

The Bachelor Farmer

50 North 2nd Avenue

Minneapolis, MN 55401