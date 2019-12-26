MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is in custody after police say he shot at a St. Paul bar and later caused a crash that injured four people.
According to St. Paul police, officers responded to Shady’s Bar around 7:30 Wednesday night where a 26-year-old man shot at the bar’s door after he was kicked out. No one inside the bar was hurt.
Police say the suspect then fled the scene in his car.
Officers found him a short time later after he crashed into another vehicle in South St. Paul.
Four people in that car were taken to the hospital, but should be OK. Their identities and ages have not been released.
Police say the suspect, who is a convicted felon, was evaluated at the scene and taken into custody.
The Minnesota State Patrol will be investigating the crash.
