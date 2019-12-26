Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The United States Census bureau is recruiting census takers for temporary positions in towns across Minnesota ahead of the 2020 census.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The United States Census bureau is recruiting census takers for temporary positions in towns across Minnesota ahead of the 2020 census.
Pay rates for the employees have been raised. Pay now ranges from $16.50 to $27.50 an hour.
Census takers work in their communities, going door to door to collect census responses.
The position also offers “flexible hours, paid training and weekly paychecks,” according to the census bureau.
Pay in Hennepin County increased from $20 an hour to $27 an hour. In St. Louis County pay increased from $18 an hour to $24 an hour. Ramsey County’s rates increased $5.50, jumping from $16.50 to $22 an hour.
You can find the pay rate in your area and apply for a job here.
You must log in to post a comment.