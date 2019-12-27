Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A fire investigation is underway after a fire at a waste management building caused more than $800,000 in damage in Stearns County.
According to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, the shed fire was reported at around 10:51 p.m. on Dec. 26 at Tom’s Refuse, which is located at 38164 Thunder Road in Millwood Township.
There, authorities say 58-year-old Keith Frank of Pequot Lakes was staying in a camper near the shed. He lost power and went to check on the electrical break system, and then noticed the shed was on fire.
The shed, and its contents, were heavily damaged. There were no injuries.
The exact cause of the fire is not known and is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
