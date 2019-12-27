MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police say a 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the city’s 30th homicide that occurred Thursday evening.
Police say they were called to the 200 block of State Street just before 5:30 p.m., where they found a man who was suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of J & P Trading. He was later pronounced dead at Regions Hospital.
Soon after the shooting, officers were called 3 miles northwest to the area of Jackson and Sycamore streets on a report of an injured woman. The victim, who appeared to have suffered a head injury, was found near the southeast corner of Oakland Cemetery.
A van was found nearby, which had crashed into the cemetery’s fence. Investigators think the woman was either pushed from or fell out of the van before the driver crashed and fled the scene on foot.
Police then found and arrested the 28-year-old St. Paul man, who they think was driving the van. He was booked into Ramsey County Jail on a pending charge of murder. He has not been formally charged yet.
Investigators say the shooting and crash are related.
The woman who was injured remains hospitalized. The deceased victim will be identified by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The investigation remains open.
You must log in to post a comment.