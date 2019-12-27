MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A weekend storm system is expected to bring rain and heavy snow to Minnesota, and some areas in western and northern Minnesota could see accumulations greater than six inches.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for much of western, central and northern Minnesota. Precipitation is expected to fall from late Friday to Monday afternoon.
Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says western and northern Minnesota will likely see only snow from this system. Accumulations between 4 and 8 inches are possible.
For central and southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, the weekend will bring a mix of rain and snow. The precipitation is expected to start as snow late Friday and switch to rain on Saturday before again switching to snow Sunday.
Less than an inch of snow is expected to accumulate in the Twin Cities.
You must log in to post a comment.