MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s that time of year to make – or not make — your New Year’s Resolutions.
The Ipsos 2020 New Year’s resolution survey is out, and it shows only 38 percent of Americans will make a New Year’s resolution.
About half of those who will make a New Year’s resolution say they’ll focus on improving their finances and make eating healthier a priority. Another 30 percent of people want to improve their social life in 2020.
