MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Wyoming, Minnesota, say suspect Ben Tietz has been arrested after he forcibly took his 6-month-old son from the boy’s mother Thursday.
Officers first responded to a Wyoming, Minnesota gas station at about noon on a report of a female crying in the bathroom. The victim told officers she was assaulted in a vehicle on Interstate 35, and again in the gas station bathroom.
Her child was later dropped off at a house in White Bear Lake. It is not clear if the mother was reunited with her infant.
On Friday, Wyoming police said Tietz was taken into custody with the assistance of the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office. Tietz is the father of the child, but he does not have custodial rights.
“We want to thank everyone who helped in his arrest and shared the info,” police said.
Authorities say the kidnapping did not rise to the criteria needed for an official Amber Alert.
