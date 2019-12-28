Winter Blast:Rain, drizzle and snow are all in the forecast for the next few days in Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating after back-to-back attempted robberies Saturday afternoon near the University of Minnesota campus.

The suspects were allegedly two teen males driving in a dark SUV.

According to a spokesperson for the department, the robbery happened at the Mariucci Arena around 3:30 p.m. and a second attempted robbery occurred at 6th Street Southeast and 15th Avenue Southeast.

Police are still gathering information, but they recommend to use caution near the Twin Cities campus.

For updates and safety tips, click here.  

