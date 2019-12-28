Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating after back-to-back attempted robberies Saturday afternoon near the University of Minnesota campus.
The suspects were allegedly two teen males driving in a dark SUV.
According to a spokesperson for the department, the robbery happened at the Mariucci Arena around 3:30 p.m. and a second attempted robbery occurred at 6th Street Southeast and 15th Avenue Southeast.
Police are still gathering information, but they recommend to use caution near the Twin Cities campus.
