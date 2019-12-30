Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The DNR is relaxing its restrictions on turkey hunting licenses this spring.
2020 Spring turkey hunt periods
Firearms and archery hunters will have the opportunity to hunt all permit areas in the state, no longer being restricted to a single permit area.
Officials are announcing the changes now so that hunters can apply for the permits, which are drawn in a lottery. Hunters can purchase them online, by phone at 888-665-4236, or over the counter from a license agent starting March 1.
Turkey hunting season runs from April 15 to May 31. The season is divided into six hunting periods (A through F).
Hunt A: April 15-21
Hunt B: April 22-28
Hunt C: April 29-May 5
Hunt D: May 6-12
Hunt E: May 13-19
Hunt F: May 20-31
Hunters are allowed to participate in Hunt F if they don’t use their tag in an earlier hunting period.
