MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Amid your celebrations for ringing in the new decade, it’s also important to plan a safe ride home on New Year’s Eve. It’s the number one day of the year for alcohol related deaths.
Many local organizations and law enforcement agencies offer safe and sober rides home from your New Year’s Eve party.
- Metro Transit has teamed up with Miller Lite to offer free rides between 6 p.m. and 3 a.m. That includes buses, light rail, and Northstar including Anoka and MVTA.
- The Shakopee Police Department will give you a free ride home from any bar, as long as it’s within city limits. If you’re going outside the Shakopee area, a ride will cost $10.
- If you need a sober ride but don’t want to leave your car anywhere, you can make a reservation with Drive and Drink Intelligently. They’ll come and pick you and your car up.
- If you live within a 10-mile radius of Cleveland, the police department will give you a ride home, no questions asked.
- For those in the Crosslake area, the Breezy Point Safe Ride is a network of local shuttles which provide free rides home between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. After 10 p.m., the service costs $10.
- You can take an Uber, Lyft, or taxi to stay safe. Sharing with friends can help reduce the cost of the ride.
If you are planning to host a party, the Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge encourages hosts to also think about sober driving options for their guests. A host can take the keys of the guests who are drinking. They can also ask how their guests will get home and confirm who will be the designated driver. They can also honor those who choose not to drink; hosts can serve non-alcoholic beverages to guests.
Families can also have conversations with young adults before they leave for parties, ensuring they have a safe ride home.
