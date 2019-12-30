MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Non-functioning hydrants have given Minneapolis firefighters an added challenge Monday evening in battling a blaze in a vacant Near North home.
Crews were called to the 1800 block of Bryant Avenue North just before 6 p.m. to a boarded-up house.
After attempting to fight the fire from inside the home, crews evacuated and changed their strategy to what the department referred to as a “defensive exterior attack” on their Twitter account.
Crews continue to put water on the fire. Some exposures affected but no fire extended into the interior. Crews have encountered several inoperable hydrants in the area and are attempting to locate working hydrants to supply more water.
— Minneapolis Fire (@MinneapolisFire) December 31, 2019
The fight then switched to protecting and evacuating the residences on either side of the home.
As of 8 p.m., crews are still working on fighting the blaze.
Crews continue to put water on the fire. Will likely be on scene for an extended period.
— Minneapolis Fire (@MinneapolisFire) December 31, 2019
This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.
You must log in to post a comment.