MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Non-functioning hydrants have given Minneapolis firefighters an added challenge Monday evening in battling a blaze in a vacant Near North home.

(credit: CBS)

Crews were called to the 1800 block of Bryant Avenue North just before 6 p.m. to a boarded-up house.

After attempting to fight the fire from inside the home, crews evacuated and changed their strategy to what the department referred to as a “defensive exterior attack” on their Twitter account.

The fight then switched to protecting and evacuating the residences on either side of the home.

As of 8 p.m., crews are still working on fighting the blaze.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.

