MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a weekend of icy winter weather, drizzle and light snow fall could make for a slippery morning commute Monday.
Temperatures are expected to hover around freezing during the morning, and will then fall slightly throughout the day with more snow expected to fall in the Twin Cities during the afternoon and early evening hours.
Due to the timing of the snow, the afternoon commute could be affected as well.
The heaviest snowfall will occur in the east metro and western Wisconsin. Winds will also ramp up in the afternoon, which may cause blowing snow issues.
In west-central Minnesota, transportation officials lifted a no travel advisory
