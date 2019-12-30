Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says there were over 100 crashes Monday morning through the early afternoon during slippery, snowy wintry weather.
According to the state patrol, there were 141 crashes – 13 with injuries – statewide between 5 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Additionally, there were 164 vehicle spinouts and 11 jackknifed semis.
There were no serious injuries or deaths due to crashes, the patrol said.
Snow is expected to continue to be a factor Monday, so motorists are advised to use caution on the roads.
