Winter Blast:Rain, drizzle and snow are all in the forecast for the next few days in Minnesota.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Icy Conditions, Minnesota State Patrol, Road Crashes


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says there were over 100 crashes Monday morning through the early afternoon during slippery, snowy wintry weather.

According to the state patrol, there were 141 crashes – 13 with injuries – statewide between 5 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Related: More Snow Expected To Impact Monday Afternoon Commute

Additionally, there were 164 vehicle spinouts and 11 jackknifed semis.

There were no serious injuries or deaths due to crashes, the patrol said.

Snow is expected to continue to be a factor Monday, so motorists are advised to use caution on the roads.

Comments