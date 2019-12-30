Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Heads up for people with nut allergies: A locally-made salad is being recalled.
The United States Department of Agriculture says they were alerted by St. Paul’s J & J Distributing that Kowalski’s Markets Sicilian Chopped Salad and Italian Steakhouse Cobb Salads are misbranded. The salads have pine nuts, but the label does not say so.
The salads have sell-by dates of Dec. 27, 2019 through Jan. 2, 2020. If needed, you can return the salads to where you bought them.
More information on the recall can be found on the USDA’s website.
