MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An Eagan Police K9 came to the rescue on Tuesday by nabbing a car thief in Burnsville.
The suspect had stolen a car while it sat warming up in the parking lot of a school.
Later, police officers saw the car pull behind a closed business. By the time officers were able to surround the vehicle, the thief was gone.
Police K9 Loki helped officers locate the suspect, who was hiding underneath a trailer.
