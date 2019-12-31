2019 In ReviewClick here to take a look back at the biggest, weirdest, and most heart-warming 2019 stories!
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An Eagan Police K9 came to the rescue on Tuesday by nabbing a car thief in Burnsville.

The suspect had stolen a car while it sat warming up in the parking lot of a school.

Later, police officers saw the car pull behind a closed business. By the time officers were able to surround the vehicle, the thief was gone.

Police K9 Loki helped officers locate the suspect, who was hiding underneath a trailer.

(credit: Eagan Police Department)

