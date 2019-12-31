Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Crystal say a woman is in the hospital after a house fire in Crystal overnight.
According to police, at 3:42 a.m. Tuesday a Crystal plow driver noticed flames coming from a basement window at a house on the 6500 block of 62nd Avenue North. Authorities were then notified.
Officers from the Crystal Police Department responded and located the fire inside the residence. One resident evacuated before officers arrived.
Fire crews responded and the fire was under control quickly with no damage to neighboring houses. The house was damaged extensively and is now uninhabitable.
The resident, a woman, was taken to the hospital for an unrelated medical issue.
The fire is under investigation.
