MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Cloud police say a 27-year-old man is in custody in connection to the stabbing of Unity McGill early Sunday morning at the Red Carpet Nightclub.

McGill, 29, was found injured after a fight at the nightclub right before 1:30 a.m. She passed away later in the morning at St. Cloud Hospital.

The suspect, who is from St. Cloud, was arrested Monday. He is expected to face second-degree murder charges.

Christopher Lamar Johnson and Lawrence Michael Johnson (credit: St. Cloud Police)

Police are asking for the public’s help to find two other suspects in the case: 26-year-old Christopher Lamar Johnson and 28-year-old Lawrence Michael Johnson. Both men are from St. Cloud.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 911, St. Cloud Police at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County CrimeStoppers at 1-800-255-1301.