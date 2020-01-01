MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota fans packed the stadium against the Auburn Tigers at this year’s Outback Bowl in Tampa, Fla.
Brought the whole state with us.
💛❤️ MINNESOTA 💛❤️ pic.twitter.com/lyuaR0B8YK
— Minnesota Gophers (@GopherSports) January 1, 2020
As people traveled far and wide to attend the Outback Bowl, one plane filled with fans joined together to sing the Gophers fight song on their way to Florida.
Me and Gophers fans on Sun Country headed to the #OutbackBowl pic.twitter.com/eYBb4VuBlw
— Mattice Simmons (@MatticeSimmons1) December 31, 2019
Minnesota Gophers led at halftime 24-17 after an unreal one-handed catch from wide receiver Tyler Johnson.
Johnson’s catch led to another school record — making it his 32nd career receiving touchdown.
ARE YOU KIDDING?!? #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/M5bAU1a0QM
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 1, 2020
With 10 minutes left in the 4th quarter, Tyler Johnson ran a 73-yard touchdown leading the Gophers 31-24.
11 catches for 185 yards and 2 TDs. pic.twitter.com/OtdtZjU7Vs
— Minnesota Football (@GopherFootball) January 1, 2020
After a nail biting game, the fans went wild as the Gopher’s took the victorious win against the Tigers 31-24 to win the 2020 Outback Bowl.
