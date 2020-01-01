2019 In ReviewClick here to take a look back at the biggest, weirdest, and most heart-warming 2019 stories!
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota fans packed the stadium against the Auburn Tigers at this year’s Outback Bowl in Tampa, Fla.

As people traveled far and wide to attend the Outback Bowl, one plane filled with fans joined together to sing the Gophers fight song on their way to Florida.

Minnesota Gophers led at halftime 24-17 after an unreal one-handed catch from wide receiver Tyler Johnson.

Johnson’s catch led to another school record — making it his 32nd career receiving touchdown.

With 10 minutes left in the 4th quarter, Tyler Johnson ran a 73-yard touchdown leading the Gophers 31-24.

After a nail biting game, the fans went wild as the Gopher’s took the victorious win against the Tigers 31-24 to win the 2020 Outback Bowl.

