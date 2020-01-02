Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An ice fishing house fell through the ice on Lake Hanska on Thursday. No one was inside at the time, and the owner has been accounted for.
It happened in an area just north of the Godahl point landing around 4:00 p.m. The house was nearly fully submerged in the lake by the afternoon, according to a release.
Warmer weather in recent weeks, along with rain and wind, have thinned the ice on lakes.
Law enforcement is reminding Minnesotans who use the lakes and rivers during the winter to use caution, and that no ice is 100% safe. Before going on the ice, they say it’s important to tell someone where you are going and when you expect to return.
