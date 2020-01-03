



A man who was 17 years old when he was charged in the shooting deaths of a man and a baby in Minneapolis in 2016 has been sentenced to two consecutive life sentences in prison.

Jquan McInnis had been found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder in 2018, for a crime that happened in October 2016. He was indicted by a grand jury.

The victims were 20-year-old Gustav Christianson II and seven-month old Jayden Redden. Minneapolis Police said that McInnis was riding in a car with then 25-year-old Rashad Austin two years ago when McInnis saw Christianson in a car nearby. He then got out of the car and went up to the other vehicle, firing shots into it before running away.

Redden’s father was also in the vehicle, and ran with the baby toward Children’s Hospital before being met by paramedics, who treated Redden in an ambulance before transporting him to the hospital. He died a short time thereafter.

The two life sentences carry the possibility of parole after 30 years. However, as it was ruled they were to be served consecutively, the earliest McInnis will be eligible for parole will be after he serves a minimum 60 years in prison, when he is about 80 years old.

He has been given credit for the more than three years he has already served.