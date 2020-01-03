2019 In ReviewClick here to take a look back at the biggest, weirdest, and most heart-warming 2019 stories!
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis police say an arrest has been made in the New Year’s Day stabbing that left of a 25-year-old man dead.

The Minneapolis Police Department announced Friday that a 38-year-old man was arrested in the death of Jabir Ahmed Ali. The man was booked into the Hennepin County Jail on probable cause murder.

Ali, of Faribault, was one of two people stabbed in north Minneapolis early Wednesday morning. He died at the scene, at the intersection of West Broadway and Emerson avenues.

The other victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

