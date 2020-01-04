Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Hennepin County Attorney’s Office has charged a man with second-degree murder while committing a felony for fatally stabbing a 25-year-old on New Year’s Day.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Hennepin County Attorney’s Office has charged a man with second-degree murder while committing a felony for fatally stabbing a 25-year-old on New Year’s Day.
Minneapolis Police arrested 38-year-old Kevin Christians Friday in the stabbing of Jabir Ahmed Ali, 25, that left him dead.
Christians remains in custody awaiting his court appearance.
Ali, of Faribault, was one of two people stabbed in north Minneapolis early Wednesday morning. He died at the scene, at the intersection of West Broadway and Emerson avenues.
The other victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
You must log in to post a comment.