MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say that a woman was assaulted Friday night after being run off the road by a man who she had a no-contact order against.
The 33-year-old woman was significantly injured in the event, which happened near Golden Valley Road and Theodore Wirth Parkway at about 11:30 p.m. She has since been listed in stable condition at North Memorial Medical Center.
Police said that the woman called them while she was being pursued in her vehicle. While officers responded, the man used his vehicle to ram hers off the road, and then violently assaulted her.
The 45-year-old man has been arrested and is being held at Hennepin County Jail.
He is facing potential charges of second-degree attempted homicide and violation of a no-contact order.
You must log in to post a comment.