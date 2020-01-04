Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A family who lost something invaluable on vacation months ago now has it back.
Chris Faust’s wife found a still camera in Two Harbors this summer.
Faust, a photographer, knew it was too broken to fix. The camera sat on his shelf for months until he decided to recycle the battery. But then he discovered something else.
“I said, ‘Oh my God, there’s a chip in there.’ And I flicked it out and stuck it in my computer. And I went, ‘Oh my God, there is every family photo and video on here for at least a year,” Faust said.
He posted a few of the photos on Facebook and the post got hundreds of shares. The family who lost the camera found him within an hour.
Faust says the family was very grateful, and gave him a thank you card.
