MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Minneapolis are investigating after a shooting that left one person injured Sunday night.
According to the Minneapolis Police Department, emergency officials responded around 6:15 p.m. to a call of a person who was bleeding from the mouth at a residence on Russel Avenue North near 30th Street.
Officials say at that time it was determined that the victim was injured as a result of gunshot wounds. Police were called and responded to what is believed to be the scene of the shooting at the 2700 block of Thomas Avenue North.
One person was injured and transported to North Memorial hospital. Authorities say the victim is in serious but stable condition.
No one is in custody at this time.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
You must log in to post a comment.