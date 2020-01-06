



Charges have been filed against the man investigators say shot and killed 28-year-old Monique Baugh on New Year’s Eve.

Baugh, 28, was found gravely injured in the alley of the 1400 block of Russell Avenue North on Tuesday night.

The police search warrant says officers first responded to a report of a shooting Tuesday on the 4800 block of Humboldt Avenue North at about 5:40 p.m. Witnesses say they saw a U-Haul truck in the alley right before gunfire was heard.

About an hour later, there was another report of gunfire on the 1300 block of Russell Avenue North. Officers arrived to find Baugh suffering from gunshot wounds. Duct tape was visible on one of her wrists.

She later died at an area hospital. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner says she died from multiple gunshot wounds.

On Friday, police arrested 41-year-old Cedric Lamont Berry in connection with the murder. Charges were announced Monday, including two felony counts of second-degree murder and one felony count of kidnapping.

According to the complaint, Baugh had been shot three times, including once in the face at a range of less than 2 feet, according to the medical examiner.

The complaint says Berry also shot Baugh’s boyfriend that day. He was found by police in his bedroom, with his children nearby.

Berry, the complaint says, is “known to law enforcement for his violent and prolific criminal history.”

Berry’s first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. Prosecutors are seeking a high bail “because of his extensive criminal history and the danger he poses to public safety.”

Baugh was a mother of two, and worked for Kris Lindahl Real Estate.

“Our entire team is devastated by Monique’s death. This situation has shocked us all. We are grateful for the outpouring of support from the community and are focusing on remembering what an amazing person Monique was and helping her children,” Kris Lindahl said in a statement.

Kris Lindahl Real Estate has set up a GoFundMe to support Baugh’s children and will match the first $10,000 donated. If you wish to donate, click here.