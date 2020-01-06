Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Feeling stressed out and moody at work? Why not try adding a plant to your desk?
Researchers in Japan say putting a plant on your desk can reduce stress.
They found that by just looking at or caring for a plant for 3 minutes, office workers felt less anxious and their heart rates even slowed down.
That all being said, researchers also suggested that the “restorative benefit from passive observation of plants may lessen over time as the novelty wears off.”
