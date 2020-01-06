MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Stearns County say a man needed hospitalization after he accidentally shot himself Saturday evening.
According to the sheriff’s office, the Sauk Centre Police Department was investigating a single-vehicle crash in the 500 block of Main Street North after a white Chevrolet Silverado had left the roadway, striking an electrical box.
Officers soon learned an individual was at CentraCare-Sauk Centre Hospital with a gunshot wound. The incident occurred in the 49000 block of 400th Street in Ashley Township.
At around 10:38 p.m., the sheriff’s office responded to Sauk Centre. Investigators determined that the victim, a 32-year-old man from Sauk Centre, was at a residence in the 49000 block of 400th Street with a 38-year-old Villard man when a pistol the 32-year-old was handling accidentally discharged, striking him in the hand.
Officials say the crash took place when the Villard man was driving the 32-year-old to CentraCare-Sauk Centre Hospital for treatment.
The victim’s injuries are considered non-life threatening, the sheriff’s office said.
