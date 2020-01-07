MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are investigating a shooting Monday night that left a suspect and police officer in southern Minnesota with injuries.
The shooting happened in Waseca shortly after 8 p.m. Monday at a home on the 900 block of 3rd Avenue Southeast.
The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), which is investigating the shooting, says an officer was responding to a disturbance at the home when shots were fired.
The officer, who has yet to be identified, was airlifted to a hospital in the Twin Cities. Their condition is unknown.
Another person, whom the BCA described as a suspect, was also shot. That person was taken by ambulance to a hospital in the Twin Cities. Their condition is also unknown.
More details on the shooting are expected at a 10 a.m. news conference Tuesday.
