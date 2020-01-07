MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Dustin Bilderback, 34, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to shooting two South St. Paul police officers back in July 2018.
The Dakota County Attorney’s office says Bilderback was living in a supportive housing group home for people suffering from mental illness. Officers were called to the building for a welfare check on Bilderback.
The criminal complaint says Bilderback and his caseworker were standing outside. The officers and the caseworker started to discuss whether or not to place him on a 72-hour mental health hold, while Bilderback started walking to his car in the parking lot. An officer followed him.
Bilderback reached into the back seat of his vehicle, pulled out a shotgun and fired six rounds at the officers, striking two of them. Two officers fired back, but didn’t hit Bilderback. He eventually dropped the shotgun and surrendered.
Both officers survived. One suffered wounds to his back, arm and next, and the other was struck in the leg.
Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom praised the case’s prosecutor, Chief Deputy Kathyrn Keena, along with the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office.
“We are pleased this individual has taken responsibility for these serious actions against peace officers,” Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom said.
The sentence was the maximum allowed under sentencing guidelines.
