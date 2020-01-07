Comments
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A court has found a man incompetent to stand trial in the shooting death of a St. Paul man who ran out of his home to respond to a multi-vehicle crash last September.
Court documents indicate 27-year-old Lionel Eaton was found incompetent due to mental illness.
Eaton is charged with second- and third-degree murder in the death of 31-year-old Javier Sanmiguel.
The victim was shot as he and other residents responded to a crash that Eaton’s car reportedly caused.
Eaton remains in custody as his mental health is monitored.
His next hearing is scheduled in April.
(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
You must log in to post a comment.