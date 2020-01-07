MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 35-year-old man was brought to a hospital for evaluation Tuesday after law enforcement say he used an ax to smash a restaurant’s front-door window, alarming several lunch-hour patrons.
The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s office says deputies were called to the Just Down The Road bar in the city of Regal just after 11 a.m. Witnesses say the man left the area with his ax after smashing through the window.
Several agencies responded to the man’s home and created a parameter around the area. Deputies were able to start a conversation with a man with the help of a PA system. The sheriff’s office says talk deescalated the situation, bringing it to “a safe ending.”
No one was hurt, but the man was taken to Carris Health – Rice Memorial Hospital. Authorities did not say if they know the reason for the attack, or if the man will face criminal charges.
You must log in to post a comment.