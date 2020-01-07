MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Anoka say a 42-year-old man has been hospitalized after crashing his vehicle into a building Tuesday morning.
According to Anoka police, police officers were dispatched to an incident at 2040 N Ferry St. There, officers learned the driver, who was traveling south on Ferry Street, lost control of his vehicle and struck the northwest corner of the building.
The driver, the only occupant of the vehicle, was taken to a local hospital for evaluation of potential injuries.
Police said the driver said he may have fallen asleep at the wheel. There were no signs of impairment, police said.
There were people inside the building at the time of the crash, but no injuries were reported.
The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Anoka Police Department.
Vehicle vs Building Injury Crash NB Ferry just N of West Main St. Outside lane closed for unknown amount of time while damage to the building is accessed. pic.twitter.com/GKQkfmaDYT
— Anoka Police Dept (@AnokaPD) January 7, 2020
