MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An teenager accused of secretly recorded both juvenile and adult female victims at Prior Lake Schools has entered a plea deal.

The 18-year-old pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a Jan. 4, 2019 incident.

According to police, officers were dispatched to Hidden Oaks Middle School on a report of a teenage boy taking photos in the girls’ bathroom.

An investigation led to the discovery that the suspect, then a 17-year-old student within the Prior Lake-Save School District, had invaded the privacy of multiple juvenile and adult female by “video recording them in areas where there is a reasonable expectation of privacy of both Hidden Oaks Middle School and Prior Lake High School,” police said.

His guilty plea to twelve counts of the petition was accepted. The counts included ten felony invasion of privacy charges and two counts of possession of child pornography.

The teen was sentenced to 46 months in jail.

However, if he successfully completes all terms of his probation and his juvenile status is not revoked, on his 21st birthday, he will be off probation and the adult sentence will never be imposed, according to the Scott County Attorney’s Office.

No other information is being released out of the respect for the victims.