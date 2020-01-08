MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings said that wide receiver Adam Thielen’s practice was limited on Wednesday due to an ankle injury.
According to the injury report, wide receiver Stefon Diggs was also out with an illness both Tuesday and Wednesday.
Diggs and Thielen are considered the top receivers on the Vikings’ roster. In Sunday’s win against the New Orleans Saints, Thielen was way out in front, receiving for 129 yards total. That included a pivotal 40-yard catch in overtime that put the team in scoring position.
Two plays later, quarterback Kirk Cousins found tight end Kyle Rudolph in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown and the win.
Last month, Thielen returned to the lineup after being absent for five games with a hamstring injury.
