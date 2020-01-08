MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Crews are battling two house fires in north Minneapolis Wednesday night.
The Minneapolis Fire Department says the first fire started at about 8 p.m. on the 3600 block of Emerson Avenue North. A neighbor called 911 to report seeing smoke at the residence. This house could not be saved. Firefighters say it doesn’t appear anyone was inside.
About two miles north, a second fire was reported about an hour later at a two-story duplex 4800 block of Lyndale Avenue North. Investigators say the fire was burning on the second floor, and the roof collapsed. The residence is a total loss. Neighbors say no one was living there. Crews had to shut off water so Xcel Energy could cut power to the building.
The cold weather and wind is making it difficult for crews at both of these scenes.
This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.
