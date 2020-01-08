CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:House Fire, Local TV, Minneapolis Fire Department, Minneapollis, North Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Crews are battling two house fires in north Minneapolis Wednesday night.

The Emerson Avenue fire (credit: CBS)

The Minneapolis Fire Department says the first fire started at about 8 p.m. on the 3600 block of Emerson Avenue North. A neighbor called 911 to report seeing smoke at the residence. This house could not be saved. Firefighters say it doesn’t appear anyone was inside.

About two miles north, a second fire was reported about an hour later at a two-story duplex 4800 block of Lyndale Avenue North. Investigators say the fire was burning on the second floor, and the roof collapsed. The residence is a total loss. Neighbors say no one was living there. Crews had to shut off water so Xcel Energy could cut power to the building.

A MnDOT traffic camera captures the Lyndale Avenue fire (credit: MnDOT)

The cold weather and wind is making it difficult for crews at both of these scenes.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.

Comments