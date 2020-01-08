MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Only about 11% of Minnesotans are REAL ID ready ahead of the Oct. 1 deadline, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.
Starting on Oct. 1, 2020, standard driver’s licenses and state IDs will no longer be valid for domestic air travel or at federal facilities if you don’t have a passport.
As of Jan. 2, the total number of Minnesotans who are REAL ID ready rose to 505,311 or 10.72%.
“This is good progress, but there are still many Minnesotans who will need a REAL ID come Oct. 1, 2020,” Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services Director Emma Corrie said. “Don’t wait. If you want a REAL ID to fly later this year, apply for one now, and make sure you have everything you need before you visit an office.”
When applying for a Real ID, you must provide one document that has your identity and date of birth, like a passport or birth certificate.
You also need another proving your Social Security number and two different documents proving current residency in the state, like a utility bill or a lease agreement.
Only original documents will be accepted, no scanned or digital copies will do.
The DPS recommends pre-applying online. To learn more click here.
