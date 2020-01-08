MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s official: Golden Gophers’ safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft.
The redshirt sophomore safety made the announcement on Instagram Wednesday.
“I enjoyed my four years with the Gophers, and I want to thank everyone who has helped me along the way, from the coaches, to staffers and trainers, and my teammates,” Winfield Jr. said.
Winfield Jr. also mentioned his father, former Vikings cornerback Antoine Winfield, as a major inspiration.
“Seeing what he was able to do empowers me to say: It’s my time,” he said.
Winfield Jr. notched 88 tackles and recorded seven interceptions during the 2019 season. He was also named the Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year and All-Big Ten First Team.
By declaring for the draft, he will forgo his final two years of collegiate eligibility.
