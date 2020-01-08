MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Benton County say three men have been charged after being arrested in connection to a storage facility burglary Monday morning.
According to the sheriff’s office, an individual reported witnessing a burglary in progress at 12:30 a.m. Monday at the JK Storage facility in Sauk Rapids Township.
Benton County deputies and Sauk Rapids police officers responded and located a white pickup truck driving nearby without headlights on. Three individuals inside were arrested.
At the storage facility, investigators discovered that a storage unit had been forced open with a number of items moved from the unit to a location near the perimeter fence.
On Wednesday, all three made appearances in court. They’re identified as 36-year-old Thomas Allen Lovitt of Blaine, 40-year-old Tony Leonard Boyer of Eden Valley and 31-year-old James Alan Westerlund.
All three have been charged with two counts each of burglary, which is a felony. Westerlund faces an addition misdemeanor count of giving a false name to a police officer.
