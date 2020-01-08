MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A husband and wife are dead after the vehicle they were in rolled over and became partially submerged in water in Aitkin County Wednesday.
According to the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office, the office received a call on Wednesday at 9:50 a.m. of a rolled over vehicle in a ditch in Lakeside Township. The caller said two people were inside the upside down vehicle, which was partially submerged in water.
When emergency responders arrived, they found two occupants inside the vehicle who were both deceased. They were identified as 64-year-old Paul Debreto and 60-year-old Teresa Debreto of Isle, Minnesota.
Both victims were taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner where the provisional finding is that the pair died of probable hypothermia.
The Minnesota State Patrol conducted accident reconstruction at the scene.
You must log in to post a comment.