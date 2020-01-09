Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Are you getting tired of paying for streaming services?
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Are you getting tired of paying for streaming services?
A new survey shows 59% of Americans are not willing to pay more than $20 a month for streaming, and 75% won’t pay more than $30 a month.
The survey also found that 53% of U.S. households subscribe to Netflix, compared to 43% for Amazon Prime and 29% for and Hulu.
Click here for more information from this survey.
You must log in to post a comment.