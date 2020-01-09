CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Brainerd, Crow Wing County, Jenna Bartylla, Missing Person


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after a 34-year-old woman went missing Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jenna Kaye Bartylla of Brainerd was reported missing by family members on Wednesday. She was last seen Tuesday at a residence south of Brainerd.

Bartylla’s purse and phone were left behind.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office at 218-829-4749.

Jenna Kaye Bartylla (credit: Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office)

