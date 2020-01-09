Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after a 34-year-old woman went missing Tuesday.
According to the sheriff’s office, Jenna Kaye Bartylla of Brainerd was reported missing by family members on Wednesday. She was last seen Tuesday at a residence south of Brainerd.
Bartylla’s purse and phone were left behind.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office at 218-829-4749.
