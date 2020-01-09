MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Thursday his 2020 capital investment proposal, the Local Jobs and Projects Plan, which will include a major investment in affordable housing.

During a press conference Thursday morning, Walz unveiled the first of four packages in the bonding bill. It’s a proposed investment of $276 million in safe and affordable housing projects across the state.

Walz says the proposal represents a historic investment in housing that doubles the size of any previous Administration’s bonding proposal.

“We’re working to make sure all Minnesotans can afford to live in the communities they call home,” Walz said. “Whether it’s proximity to work, school, or loved ones, too often Minnesotans can’t find affordable housing near the things that matter most.”

.⁦@GovTimWalz⁩ rolls out the first part of his bonding bill that he says will create unprecedented projects to improve lives of Minnesota – today’s focus is on affordable housing – this is the start of a battle we will see in the legislature on spending @wcco pic.twitter.com/m6M9PlKVfG — esme murphy (@esmemurphy) January 9, 2020

The housing package will preserve existing affordable housing options while also creating new homes for Minnesotans across incomes. Walz says the funding will also allow for a full range of housing options that include senior housing, family housing, veteran housing, new homeownership opportunities and supportive housing for people experiencing homelessness.

“Every Minnesotan deserves a place to call home,” Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said. “That’s why our Local Jobs and Projects Plan is focused on creating safe and affordable housing options in communities across the state. This proposal represent a historic investment in safe and affordable housing across the state.”

Walz says the capital investments proposal is a response to urgent requests from communities in every corner of Minnesota, and contains more local projects than any bonding bill.

Every Minnesotan deserves a safe, affordable place to call home. But too often, folks across the state struggle to find housing. That’s why I’m announcing the first part of my Local Jobs and Projects Plan to invest $276 million in safe, affordable housing projects. #BuildOneMN pic.twitter.com/PTpirHroBy — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) January 9, 2020

