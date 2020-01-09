MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph said a “member of the media” tricked him into giving his game-worn gloves away for charity – but they ended up being sold on eBay.

There’s a positive ending to the story, however.

On Wednesday, Rudolph tweeted his disappointment, explaining that the locker room was a “zoo” after the team’s win over the Saints in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Rudolph caught the game-winning touchdown.

Rudolph said he gave his gloves – even signing them – to the media member, who said he would use them for a charity benefit. The tight end said the person wasn’t anybody he knew, either local or nationally.

“Well he got me, sold on eBay 3 days later,” Rudolph said.

I saw this.. it’s disappointing. A member of the media in the locker room after the game asked if he could have my gloves for a charity benefit, so I said of course and I will even sign them for you! Well he got me, sold on eBay 3 days later.. https://t.co/JCTO0OWM5n — Kyle Rudolph (@KyleRudolph82) January 8, 2020

This is where the story takes a positive turn: The person who claimed to have bought the gloves got in contact with Rudolph on Twitter and said he’d donate them to a charity of Rudolph’s choice.

@KyleRudolph82 I’m the guy who bought them. I will gladly donate to a charity of your choice. — Jason King (@kingy1940) January 8, 2020

Rudolph responded by saying the UMN Masonic Children’s Hospital would greatly appreciate it – and said he’d throw in a pair for this weekend’s game against San Francisco 49ers.

The hospital says the whole story has led to a lot of support from fans of Kyle Rudolph.

We're overwhelmed by the support that @KyleRudolph82's fans are showing us on @Twitter tonight! If you'd like to help out, here's a link to the official crowdfunding page for Kyle Rudolph's End Zone at our hospital. ⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/Bek5pY5tG6 — M Health Fairview UMN Masonic Children’s Hospital (@UMNChildrens) January 9, 2020

The Vikings will face the 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round Saturday.