MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Metro Transit bus driver had some passengers “All Shook Up” in a great way Wednesday.
On what would have been the 85th birthday of the “King of Rock and Roll,” bus driver and Elvis Presley impersonator Robert Bell drove the 3 route in full rhinestone-studded regalia.
“It’s his birthday, and I’d like to honor him for all the wonderful songs and music he brought to the world, and that’s why I wear this suit, I play his songs,” Bell said.
He is also the singer for the Metro Transit All-Stars.
“He’s not dressed like Elvis every day, but he’s got that persona, that kind of … big personality, likes his job, takes it seriously, but likes to have fun, and makes sure our customers do as well,” Metro Transit Deputy Chief Operation Officer Brian Funk said.
Presley passed away on Aug. 16, 1977 at his Graceland estate in Memphis.
You must log in to post a comment.