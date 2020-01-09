Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man in Osseo recently took a car for a test drive – and never returned it to the dealership.
The Osseo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the alleged car thief.
The dealership says he drove off with a silver 2005 Chevy Trailblazer without license plates.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call police at 763-424-5444.
