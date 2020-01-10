Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in the Twin Cities are asking the public’s help in figuring out who set fire to a strip mall in Crystal last year.
The Crystal Police Department says the Nov. 26 fire at a small strip mall on the 5600 block of Bass Lake Road, which significantly damaged all businesses inside, is believed to be arson.
Anyone who saw anything suspicious around the building or who has information about the fire is asked to call Crystal police at 763-531-1020.
You must log in to post a comment.