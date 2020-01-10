Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minor injuries have been reported after a day care bus was rear-ended by a semi truck and then rolled into a ditch in Lakeville.
Police say that the bus was for New Horizons, and being driven by 26-year-old Kirstin Davids at the time of the crash, just before 9 a.m. Friday.
Along Dodd Boulevard near Foliage Avenue, the bus had stopped and was waiting to turn when the semi crashed into it and rolled onto its side.
Davids and two children on the bus were taken to the hospital with what were determined to be minor injuries.
The driver of the semi truck was identified as 57-year-old Julie Jacobson.
Both vehicles were being inspected for compliance with safety laws.
