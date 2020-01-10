



Gov. Tim Walz has unveiled the second of a proposed four packages for his Local Jobs and Projects Plan.

Friday’s announcement addressed issues such as the state’s aging infrastructure, as well as local water quality.

“Aging infrastructure threatens the safety of our drinking water, the vitality of local communities, and the quality of the lakes and rivers we treasure as Minnesotans,” Walz said of the $300 million proposal. “This investment will allow communities across the state to repair infrastructure, prepare for severe weather events, clean up existing water contamination, and upgrade facilities to prevent pollution from happening in the first place.”

The plan targets water treatment facilities, but also claims it will improve climate resiliency by helping the state prepare for extreme weather events.

The plan proposes a state match for federal grants on infrastructure, along with upgrades on water lines in the Iron Range and a new storm tunnel in the metro area.

On Thursday, Walz unveiled a proposed investment of $276 million in safe and affordable housing projects across the state.

Republicans have called the overall $2 billion spending bill “extreme.”

“In addition to bonding, what we would like to see is let’s reduce what costs to build a house,” Republican House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt said. “Two billion [dollars] is pretty extreme. It’s twice what we have done in the last 10 or 15 years.”